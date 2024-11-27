Louisiana vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the UL Monroe Warhawks in college football action on Saturday.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-334) | UL Monroe: (+265)

Louisiana: (-334) | UL Monroe: (+265) Spread: Louisiana: -9.5 (-110) | UL Monroe: +9.5 (-110)

Louisiana: -9.5 (-110) | UL Monroe: +9.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Louisiana's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

As at least a 9.5-point favorite, Louisiana has two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been five Louisiana games (of 10) that went over the total this season.

UL Monroe has covered the spread five times in 10 games.

UL Monroe is 3-3 as 9.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

Of 10 UL Monroe games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (80.7%)

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Point Spread

Louisiana is favored by 9.5 points versus UL Monroe. Louisiana is -110 to cover the spread, while UL Monroe is -110.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Over/Under

Louisiana versus UL Monroe on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Louisiana vs UL Monroe Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UL Monroe-Louisiana, UL Monroe is the underdog at +265, and Louisiana is -334.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana 35.5 19 22.7 49 57.3 11 UL Monroe 20.8 118 28 89 48.3 11

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

