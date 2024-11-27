Louisiana vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the UL Monroe Warhawks in college football action on Saturday.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Louisiana vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Louisiana: (-334) | UL Monroe: (+265)
- Spread: Louisiana: -9.5 (-110) | UL Monroe: +9.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisiana vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Louisiana's record against the spread is 6-4-0.
- As at least a 9.5-point favorite, Louisiana has two wins ATS (2-2).
- There have been five Louisiana games (of 10) that went over the total this season.
- UL Monroe has covered the spread five times in 10 games.
- UL Monroe is 3-3 as 9.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.
- Of 10 UL Monroe games so far this season, six have hit the over.
Louisiana vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (80.7%)
Louisiana vs UL Monroe Point Spread
Louisiana is favored by 9.5 points versus UL Monroe. Louisiana is -110 to cover the spread, while UL Monroe is -110.
Louisiana vs UL Monroe Over/Under
Louisiana versus UL Monroe on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Louisiana vs UL Monroe Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for UL Monroe-Louisiana, UL Monroe is the underdog at +265, and Louisiana is -334.
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisiana
|35.5
|19
|22.7
|49
|57.3
|11
|UL Monroe
|20.8
|118
|28
|89
|48.3
|11
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
- Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Louisiana vs. UL Monroe analysis on FanDuel Research.