Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns facing the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana: (-134) | Eastern Michigan: (+112)

Louisiana: (-134) | Eastern Michigan: (+112) Spread: Louisiana: -2.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +2.5 (-110)

Louisiana: -2.5 (-110) | Eastern Michigan: +2.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Louisiana has no wins against the spread this season.

Louisiana has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

One of Louisiana's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Eastern Michigan games (of three) have hit the over this season.

Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (74.9%)

Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Point Spread

Eastern Michigan is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-110 odds), and Louisiana, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Over/Under

The over/under for Louisiana-Eastern Michigan on Sept. 20 is 50.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan Moneyline

The Louisiana vs Eastern Michigan moneyline has Louisiana as a -134 favorite, while Eastern Michigan is a +112 underdog.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana 18.7 112 25.3 94 48.0 3 Eastern Michigan 24.3 86 42.7 135 53.5 3

Louisiana vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

