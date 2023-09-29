Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The UTEP Miners versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs is on the college football schedule for Friday.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTEP: (-113) | Louisiana Tech: (-106)

UTEP: (-113) | Louisiana Tech: (-106) Spread: UTEP: -1.5 (-102) | Louisiana Tech: +1.5 (-120)

UTEP: -1.5 (-102) | Louisiana Tech: +1.5 (-120) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

UTEP has one win against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point or greater favorite, UTEP has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of UTEP's five games have gone over the point total.

Louisiana Tech has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Louisiana Tech games (of five) have hit the over this year.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miners win (56%)

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread

Louisiana Tech is a 1.5-point underdog against UTEP. Louisiana Tech is -120 to cover the spread, and UTEP is -102.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under

The UTEP-Louisiana Tech matchup on September 29 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisiana Tech-UTEP, Louisiana Tech is the underdog at -106, and UTEP is -113.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UTEP 17.4 106 29 115 52.1 1 5 Louisiana Tech 27.6 45 28.8 113 59.1 3 5

