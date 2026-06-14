List of All Time NBA Finals MVP Winners

Jalen Brunson captured the 2026 NBA Finals MVP after the Knicks 4-1 series win.

Who are the previous winners of the NBA Finals MVP Award?

Here's a list of the all-time NBA Finals MVPs by year.

NBA Finals MVP Winners By Year

Year Player Position Team 2026 Jalen Brunson G New York Knicks 2025 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Oklahoma City Thunder 2024 Jaylen Brown SG Boston Celtics 2023 Nikola Jokic C Denver Nuggets 2022 Stephen Curry PG Golden State Warriors 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Milwaukee Bucks 2020 LeBron James F Los Angeles Lakers View Full Table ChevronDown

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