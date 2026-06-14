FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

List of All Time NBA Finals MVP Winners

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

List of All Time NBA Finals MVP Winners

Jalen Brunson captured the 2026 NBA Finals MVP after the Knicks 4-1 series win.

Who are the previous winners of the NBA Finals MVP Award?

Here's a list of the all-time NBA Finals MVPs by year.

NBA Finals MVP Winners By Year

Year
Player
Position
Team
2026Jalen BrunsonGNew York Knicks
2025Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderPGOklahoma City Thunder
2024Jaylen BrownSGBoston Celtics
2023Nikola JokicCDenver Nuggets
2022Stephen CurryPGGolden State Warriors
2021Giannis AntetokounmpoPFMilwaukee Bucks
2020LeBron JamesFLos Angeles Lakers

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup