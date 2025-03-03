Lipscomb vs Central Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 1 seed Lipscomb Bisons (22-9, 14-4 ASUN) will meet the No. 10 seed Central Arkansas Bears (9-23, 4-14 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament Monday at Allen Arena, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Allen Arena

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lipscomb win (97.8%)

Before you wager on Monday's Lipscomb-Central Arkansas spread (Lipscomb -19.5) or total (142.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Lipscomb has compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Central Arkansas has put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Lipscomb hasn't covered the spread as a 19.5-point favorite or more this season, while Central Arkansas covers as an underdog of 19.5 or more 80% of the time.

The Bisons have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered eight times in 16 opportunities on the road.

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). Away, it is .533 (8-7-0).

Lipscomb has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Central Arkansas has covered the spread nine times in 18 ASUN games.

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Lipscomb has won in 18, or 81.8%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bisons have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Central Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. Central Arkansas has gone 4-19 in those games.

The Bears have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1400 or longer in five chances.

Lipscomb has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Central Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Lipscomb is outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game with a +373 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.2 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allows 67.2 per contest (48th in college basketball).

Jacob Ognacevic's team-leading 20.3 points per game ranks 12th in the country.

Central Arkansas puts up 70.4 points per game (276th in college basketball) while allowing 77.9 per contest (323rd in college basketball). It has a -242 scoring differential and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

Elias Cato's team-leading 14.8 points per game rank him 284th in the country.

The Bisons win the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are collecting 33.2 rebounds per game (109th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.3 per contest.

Ognacevic averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 60th in college basketball) to lead the Bisons.

The Bears rank 189th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 their opponents average.

Michael Evbagharu's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 393rd in the nation.

Lipscomb ranks 22nd in college basketball with 104.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears rank 318th in college basketball with 89.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 332nd defensively with 99.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

