Lions vs Packers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in NFL action on Thursday.

Lions vs Packers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (65.2%)

Lions vs Packers Point Spread

The Lions are 3.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Lions are -104 to cover the spread, while the Packers are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Packers Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Lions-Packers on Dec. 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Lions vs Packers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lions vs. Packers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-178) and Green Bay as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Lions vs Packers Betting Trends

Detroit has covered the spread nine times in 12 games.

The Lions have an ATS record of 6-3 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Lions have seen six of their 12 games go over the point total.

The Packers have beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

The Packers have seen five of their 12 games hit the over.

Lions vs Packers Odds & Spread

