NHL

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Sunday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (35-37-7)
  • Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-280)Sabres (+225)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (62.3%)

Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Sabres are -108 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -112.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Lightning-Sabres on April 13 is 6.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -280 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +225 underdog on the road.

