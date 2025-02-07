NHL
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, up against the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (29-20-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-21-5)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ABC
Lightning vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-146)
|Red Wings (+122)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (57.8%)
Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +164 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -205.
Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Red Wings on February 8, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Red Wings, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -146, and Detroit is +122 playing at home.