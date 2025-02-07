Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, up against the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-20-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-21-5)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ABC

Lightning vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-146) Red Wings (+122) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (57.8%)

Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +164 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -205.

Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Red Wings on February 8, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Red Wings, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -146, and Detroit is +122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!