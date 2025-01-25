NHL
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Red Wings Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (26-18-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-21-5)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-146)
|Red Wings (+122)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (62%)
Lightning vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Lightning. The Red Wings are -210 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +168.
Lightning vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Lightning versus Red Wings game on January 25 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Lightning vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +122 underdog at home.