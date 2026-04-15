Lightning vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-25-6) vs. New York Rangers (33-39-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-122) Rangers (+102) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (65.5%)

Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +176.

Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Rangers on April 15, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +102 underdog on the road.

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