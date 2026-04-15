NHL
Lightning vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Lightning vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-25-6) vs. New York Rangers (33-39-9)
- Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-122)
|Rangers (+102)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (65.5%)
Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +176.
Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Rangers on April 15, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +102 underdog on the road.