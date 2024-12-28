NHL
Lightning vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (19-11-2) vs. New York Rangers (16-17-1)
- Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-162)
|Rangers (+134)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (62.6%)
Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +154.
Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Rangers on December 28, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.
Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Rangers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -162, and New York is +134 playing on the road.