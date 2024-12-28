Lightning vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

Lightning vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (19-11-2) vs. New York Rangers (16-17-1)

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-162) Rangers (+134) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (62.6%)

Lightning vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -192 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +154.

Lightning vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Lightning-Rangers on December 28, with the over at -132 and the under at +108.

Lightning vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Rangers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -162, and New York is +134 playing on the road.

