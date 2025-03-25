Lightning vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-25-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-32-11)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-260) Penguins (+210) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (74.7%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (-105 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -115.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Penguins on March 25, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Penguins, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -260, and Pittsburgh is +210 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!