NHL

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Penguins Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (40-25-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-32-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-260)Penguins (+210)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (74.7%)

Lightning vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (-105 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -115.

Lightning vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Penguins on March 25, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Lightning vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Penguins, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -260, and Pittsburgh is +210 playing on the road.

