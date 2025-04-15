Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (46-26-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-30-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-178) Panthers (+146) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (61%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -176.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

Lightning versus Panthers, on April 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the underdog at +146, and Tampa Bay is -178 playing at home.

