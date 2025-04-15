NHL
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Panthers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (46-26-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-30-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-178)
|Panthers (+146)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (61%)
Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +142 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -176.
Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under
- Lightning versus Panthers, on April 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Lightning, Florida is the underdog at +146, and Tampa Bay is -178 playing at home.