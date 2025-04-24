Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Florida Panthers.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: TBS

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-126) Panthers (+105) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (58.5%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Panthers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +205.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

Lightning versus Panthers, on April 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite at home.

