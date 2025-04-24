FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
  • Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: TBS

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-126)Panthers (+105)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (58.5%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Panthers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +205.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Panthers, on April 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup