Lightning vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
On Thursday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Florida Panthers.
Lightning vs Panthers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (47-27-8) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TBS
Lightning vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-126)
|Panthers (+105)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Lightning win (58.5%)
Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Panthers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +205.
Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under
- Lightning versus Panthers, on April 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a +105 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite at home.