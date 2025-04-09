Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-26-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-170) Maple Leafs (+140) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (52.6%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are -180 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +146.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Maple Leafs game on April 9, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Lightning vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -170 favorite, while Toronto is a +140 underdog on the road.

