Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (47-26-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-170)Maple Leafs (+140)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (52.6%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are -180 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +146.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Maple Leafs game on April 9, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -170 favorite, while Toronto is a +140 underdog on the road.

