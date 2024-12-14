Lightning vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

Lightning vs Kraken Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (15-10-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-14-2)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-126) Kraken (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (52.5%)

Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -240 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +190.

Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Kraken on December 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Kraken, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -126, and Seattle is +105 playing at home.

