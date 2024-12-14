FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Lightning vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive

Lightning vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Tampa Bay Lightning are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Kraken Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (15-10-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (15-14-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-126)Kraken (+105)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (52.5%)

Lightning vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -240 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +190.

Lightning vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Kraken on December 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Lightning vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Kraken, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -126, and Seattle is +105 playing at home.

