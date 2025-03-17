FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Flyers Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (38-23-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-8)
  • Date: Monday, March 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-255)Flyers (+205)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (79.3%)

Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +102 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -124.

Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Lightning-Flyers game on March 17 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +205 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup