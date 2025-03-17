NHL
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Flyers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (38-23-5) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-32-8)
- Date: Monday, March 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-255)
|Flyers (+205)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (79.3%)
Lightning vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +102 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -124.
Lightning vs Flyers Over/Under
- The Lightning-Flyers game on March 17 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Lightning vs Flyers Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +205 underdog on the road.