Lightning vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Lightning vs Flames Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-10-2) vs. Calgary Flames (14-10-5)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-150) Flames (+125) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (65.6%)

Lightning vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +164.

Lightning vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Flames matchup on December 12, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Lightning vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Lightning, Calgary is the underdog at +125, and Tampa Bay is -150 playing on the road.

