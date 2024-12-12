NHL
Lightning vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Flames Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (14-10-2) vs. Calgary Flames (14-10-5)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-150)
|Flames (+125)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (65.6%)
Lightning vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Lightning. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +164.
Lightning vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Flames matchup on December 12, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Lightning vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Lightning, Calgary is the underdog at +125, and Tampa Bay is -150 playing on the road.