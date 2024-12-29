FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-255)Canadiens (+205)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Canadiens are -122 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +100.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Lightning versus Canadiens on December 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Canadiens, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -255, and Montreal is +205 playing on the road.

