Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3)

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-255) Canadiens (+205) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.8%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Lightning. The Canadiens are -122 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +100.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

Lightning versus Canadiens on December 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Canadiens, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -255, and Montreal is +205 playing on the road.

