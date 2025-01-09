Lightning vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

NHL action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Boston Bruins.

Lightning vs Bruins Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (21-15-2) vs. Boston Bruins (20-18-5)

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-160) Bruins (+132) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (71.9%)

Lightning vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Bruins are -196 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +158.

Lightning vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Lightning versus Bruins matchup on January 9 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Lightning vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -160 favorite at home.

