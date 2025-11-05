Liberty vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Liberty Flames are playing the Missouri State Bears.

Liberty vs Missouri State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-300) | Missouri State: (+240)

Liberty: (-300) | Missouri State: (+240) Spread: Liberty: -7.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +7.5 (-110)

Liberty: -7.5 (-110) | Missouri State: +7.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs Missouri State Betting Trends

Liberty's record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Liberty is winless ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of eight Liberty games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Missouri State's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-3-0.

As a 7.5-point underdog or greater, Missouri State has two wins ATS (2-1).

Missouri State has had one game (of eight) go over the total this season.

Liberty vs Missouri State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (75.4%)

Liberty vs Missouri State Point Spread

Liberty is favored by 7.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Missouri State, the underdog, is -110.

Liberty vs Missouri State Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Liberty-Missouri State on Nov. 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Liberty vs Missouri State Moneyline

Missouri State is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -300 favorite.

Liberty vs. Missouri State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 24.1 104 22.6 41 50.3 8 Missouri State 22.8 107 27.0 74 55.0 8

Liberty vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Stadium: Williams Stadium (VA)

