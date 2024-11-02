Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races
The excitement of the Breeders' Cup has arrived!
The action kicked off yesterday, Friday, November 1st, with five races. Today’s lineup features nine races including the highly anticipated Classic, which has a post time of 5:41 p.m. ET.
Read on for the latest odds and all the post times for today’s races.
2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times - Saturday, November 2nd
These are the post times (ET) for each of Saturday's races:
- Filly and Mare Sprint - 3:00 p.m.
- Turf Sprint - 3:41 p.m.
- Distaff - 4:21 p.m.
- Turf - 5:01 p.m.
- Classic - 5:41 p.m.
- Filly and Mare Turf - 6:25 p.m.
- Sprint - 7:05 p.m.
- Mile - 7:45 p.m.
- Dirt Mile - 8:25 p.m.
Latest Odds for Breeders' Cup Saturday Races
Here are the latest odds for each race, as of Saturday morning.
Filly and Mare Sprint
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Frost At Dawn
|Frankie Dettori
|30-1
|2
|One Magic Philly
|Antonio Fresu
|10-1
|3
|Pleasant
|Juan J. Hernandez
|12-1
|4
|Vahva
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|4-1
|5
|Pandora's Gift
|Umberto Rispoli
|Scr
|6
|Society
|Tyler Gaffalione
|3-1
|7
|Zeitlos
|Jose L. Ortiz
|6-1
Turf Sprint
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Believing
|Ryan Moore
|12-1
|2
|Motorious
|Antonio Fresu
|8-1
|3
|Arzak
|Joel Rosario
|30-1
|4
|Starlust
|Rossa Ryan
|30-1
|5
|Ag Bullet
|Umberto Rispoli
|10-1
|6
|Star Of Mystery
|William Buick
|10-1
|7
|Howard Wolowitz
|Flavien Prat
|30-1
Distaff
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Candied
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|15-1
|2
|Thorpedo Anna
|Brian J. Hernandez, Jr.
|4-5
|3
|Batucada
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|Scr
|4
|Alice Verite
|Kyle Frey
|30-1
|5
|Sugar Fish
|Tyler Baze
|20-1
|6
|Raging Sea
|Flavien Prat
|7-2
|7
|Honor D Lady
|Tyler Gaffalione
|30-1
Turf
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Rousham Park
|Christophe Patrice Lemaire
|20-1
|2
|Emily Upjohn
|Frankie Dettori
|5-1
|3
|Shahryar
|Cristian Demuro
|10-1
|4
|Luxembourg
|Ryan Moore
|12-1
|5
|Jayarebe
|Sean Levey
|4-1
|6
|Far Bridge
|Joel Rosario
|6-1
|7
|Grand Sonata
|Tyler Gaffalione
|20-1
Classic
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Forever Young
|Ryusei Sakai
|6-1
|2
|Highland Falls
|Luis Saez
|20-1
|3
|City Of Troy
|Ryan Moore
|5-2
|4
|Mixto
|Kyle Frey
|30-1
|5
|Senor Buscador
|Joel Rosario
|30-1
|6
|Derma Sotogake
|Christophe Patrice Lemaire
|20-1
|7
|Ushba Tesoro
|Yuga Kawada
|12-1
Filly and Mare Turf
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Beautiful Love
|Oisin Murphy
|20-1
|2
|Full Count Felicia
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|12-1
|3
|Cinderella's Dream
|William Buick
|4-1
|4
|War Like Goddess
|Junior Alvarado
|5-2
|5
|Didia
|Jose L. Ortiz
|12-1
|6
|Ylang Ylang
|Scr
|7
|Content
|Frankie Dettori
|6-1
Sprint
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Raging Torrent
|Antonio Fresu
|10-1
|2
|Gun Pilot
|Cristian A. Torres
|20-1
|3
|Federal Judge
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|3-1
|4
|Nakatomi
|Tyler Gaffalione
|6-1
|5
|Don Frankie
|Cristian Demuro
|15-1
|6
|Bentornato
|Luis Saez
|30-1
|7
|Meta Max
|Akira Sugawara
|20-1
Mile
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Ramatuelle
|Aurelien Lemaitre
|Scr
|2
|Chili Flag
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|20-1
|3
|Geoglyph
|Takeshi Yokoyama
|20-1
|4
|Diego Velazquez
|Ryan Moore
|8-1
|5
|Goliad
|Flavien Prat
|20-1
|6
|Notable Speech
|William Buick
|7-2
|7
|Porta Fortuna
|Tom Marquand
|4-1
Dirt Mile
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Saudi Crown
|Florent Geroux
|5-1
|2
|T O Saint Denis
|Ryusei Sakai
|30-1
|3
|Full Serrano
|Joel Rosario
|15-1
|4
|Katonah
|Frankie Dettori
|30-1
|5
|Three Technique
|Rafael Bejarano
|30-1
|6
|Seize The Grey
|Jaime Torres
|10-1
|7
|Tumbarumba
|Luis Saez
|30-1
