Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

numberFire Racing

Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

The excitement of the Breeders' Cup has arrived!

The action kicked off yesterday, Friday, November 1st, with five races. Today’s lineup features nine races including the highly anticipated Classic, which has a post time of 5:41 p.m. ET.

Read on for the latest odds and all the post times for today’s races.

You can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2024 Breeders’ Cup betting odds and exciting betting bonuses and promos on FanDuel.

2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times - Saturday, November 2nd

These are the post times (ET) for each of Saturday's races:

  • Filly and Mare Sprint - 3:00 p.m.
  • Turf Sprint - 3:41 p.m.
  • Distaff - 4:21 p.m.
  • Turf - 5:01 p.m.
  • Classic - 5:41 p.m.
  • Filly and Mare Turf - 6:25 p.m.
  • Sprint - 7:05 p.m.
  • Mile - 7:45 p.m.
  • Dirt Mile - 8:25 p.m.

Latest Odds for Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

Here are the latest odds for each race, as of Saturday morning.

Filly and Mare Sprint

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Frost At DawnFrankie Dettori30-1
2One Magic PhillyAntonio Fresu10-1
3PleasantJuan J. Hernandez12-1
4VahvaIrad Ortiz, Jr.4-1
5Pandora's GiftUmberto RispoliScr
6SocietyTyler Gaffalione3-1
7ZeitlosJose L. Ortiz6-1

Turf Sprint

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1BelievingRyan Moore12-1
2MotoriousAntonio Fresu8-1
3ArzakJoel Rosario30-1
4StarlustRossa Ryan30-1
5Ag BulletUmberto Rispoli10-1
6Star Of MysteryWilliam Buick10-1
7Howard WolowitzFlavien Prat30-1

Distaff

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1CandiedIrad Ortiz, Jr.15-1
2Thorpedo AnnaBrian J. Hernandez, Jr.4-5
3BatucadaRicardo Santana, Jr.Scr
4Alice VeriteKyle Frey30-1
5Sugar FishTyler Baze20-1
6Raging SeaFlavien Prat7-2
7Honor D LadyTyler Gaffalione30-1

Turf

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Rousham ParkChristophe Patrice Lemaire20-1
2Emily UpjohnFrankie Dettori5-1
3ShahryarCristian Demuro10-1
4LuxembourgRyan Moore12-1
5JayarebeSean Levey4-1
6Far BridgeJoel Rosario6-1
7Grand SonataTyler Gaffalione20-1

Classic

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Forever YoungRyusei Sakai6-1
2Highland FallsLuis Saez20-1
3City Of TroyRyan Moore5-2
4MixtoKyle Frey30-1
5Senor BuscadorJoel Rosario30-1
6Derma SotogakeChristophe Patrice Lemaire20-1
7Ushba TesoroYuga Kawada12-1

Filly and Mare Turf

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Beautiful LoveOisin Murphy20-1
2Full Count FeliciaIrad Ortiz, Jr.12-1
3Cinderella's DreamWilliam Buick4-1
4War Like GoddessJunior Alvarado5-2
5DidiaJose L. Ortiz12-1
6Ylang YlangScr
7ContentFrankie Dettori6-1

Sprint

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Raging TorrentAntonio Fresu10-1
2Gun PilotCristian A. Torres20-1
3Federal Judge Irad Ortiz, Jr.3-1
4NakatomiTyler Gaffalione6-1
5Don FrankieCristian Demuro15-1
6BentornatoLuis Saez30-1
7Meta MaxAkira Sugawara20-1

Mile

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1RamatuelleAurelien LemaitreScr
2Chili FlagIrad Ortiz, Jr.20-1
3GeoglyphTakeshi Yokoyama20-1
4Diego VelazquezRyan Moore8-1
5GoliadFlavien Prat20-1
6Notable SpeechWilliam Buick7-2
7Porta FortunaTom Marquand4-1

Dirt Mile

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Saudi CrownFlorent Geroux5-1
2T O Saint DenisRyusei Sakai30-1
3Full SerranoJoel Rosario15-1
4KatonahFrankie Dettori30-1
5Three TechniqueRafael Bejarano30-1
6Seize The GreyJaime Torres10-1
7TumbarumbaLuis Saez30-1

