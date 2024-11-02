Latest Odds for 2024 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

The excitement of the Breeders' Cup has arrived!

The action kicked off yesterday, Friday, November 1st, with five races. Today’s lineup features nine races including the highly anticipated Classic, which has a post time of 5:41 p.m. ET.

Read on for the latest odds and all the post times for today’s races.

2024 Breeders' Cup Post Times - Saturday, November 2nd

These are the post times (ET) for each of Saturday's races:

Filly and Mare Sprint - 3:00 p.m.

- 3:00 p.m. Turf Sprint - 3:41 p.m.

- 3:41 p.m. Distaff - 4:21 p.m.

- 4:21 p.m. Turf - 5:01 p.m.

- 5:01 p.m. Classic - 5:41 p.m.

- 5:41 p.m. Filly and Mare Turf - 6:25 p.m.

- 6:25 p.m. Sprint - 7:05 p.m.

- 7:05 p.m. Mile - 7:45 p.m.

- 7:45 p.m. Dirt Mile - 8:25 p.m.

Latest Odds for Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

Here are the latest odds for each race, as of Saturday morning.

Filly and Mare Sprint

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Frost At Dawn Frankie Dettori 30-1 2 One Magic Philly Antonio Fresu 10-1 3 Pleasant Juan J. Hernandez 12-1 4 Vahva Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 5 Pandora's Gift Umberto Rispoli Scr 6 Society Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 7 Zeitlos Jose L. Ortiz 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Turf Sprint

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Believing Ryan Moore 12-1 2 Motorious Antonio Fresu 8-1 3 Arzak Joel Rosario 30-1 4 Starlust Rossa Ryan 30-1 5 Ag Bullet Umberto Rispoli 10-1 6 Star Of Mystery William Buick 10-1 7 Howard Wolowitz Flavien Prat 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Distaff

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Candied Irad Ortiz, Jr. 15-1 2 Thorpedo Anna Brian J. Hernandez, Jr. 4-5 3 Batucada Ricardo Santana, Jr. Scr 4 Alice Verite Kyle Frey 30-1 5 Sugar Fish Tyler Baze 20-1 6 Raging Sea Flavien Prat 7-2 7 Honor D Lady Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Turf

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Rousham Park Christophe Patrice Lemaire 20-1 2 Emily Upjohn Frankie Dettori 5-1 3 Shahryar Cristian Demuro 10-1 4 Luxembourg Ryan Moore 12-1 5 Jayarebe Sean Levey 4-1 6 Far Bridge Joel Rosario 6-1 7 Grand Sonata Tyler Gaffalione 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Classic

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Forever Young Ryusei Sakai 6-1 2 Highland Falls Luis Saez 20-1 3 City Of Troy Ryan Moore 5-2 4 Mixto Kyle Frey 30-1 5 Senor Buscador Joel Rosario 30-1 6 Derma Sotogake Christophe Patrice Lemaire 20-1 7 Ushba Tesoro Yuga Kawada 12-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Filly and Mare Turf

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Beautiful Love Oisin Murphy 20-1 2 Full Count Felicia Irad Ortiz, Jr. 12-1 3 Cinderella's Dream William Buick 4-1 4 War Like Goddess Junior Alvarado 5-2 5 Didia Jose L. Ortiz 12-1 6 Ylang Ylang Scr 7 Content Frankie Dettori 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sprint

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Raging Torrent Antonio Fresu 10-1 2 Gun Pilot Cristian A. Torres 20-1 3 Federal Judge Irad Ortiz, Jr. 3-1 4 Nakatomi Tyler Gaffalione 6-1 5 Don Frankie Cristian Demuro 15-1 6 Bentornato Luis Saez 30-1 7 Meta Max Akira Sugawara 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mile

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Ramatuelle Aurelien Lemaitre Scr 2 Chili Flag Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 3 Geoglyph Takeshi Yokoyama 20-1 4 Diego Velazquez Ryan Moore 8-1 5 Goliad Flavien Prat 20-1 6 Notable Speech William Buick 7-2 7 Porta Fortuna Tom Marquand 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dirt Mile

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Saudi Crown Florent Geroux 5-1 2 T O Saint Denis Ryusei Sakai 30-1 3 Full Serrano Joel Rosario 15-1 4 Katonah Frankie Dettori 30-1 5 Three Technique Rafael Bejarano 30-1 6 Seize The Grey Jaime Torres 10-1 7 Tumbarumba Luis Saez 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

