Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 30

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage:

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites for a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves lead the series 3-1. The point total for the matchup is 209.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5.5 209.5 -230 +190

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (52.8%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers are 45-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves are 39-42-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 41 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over on 45 of 82 set point totals (54.9%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than it has in road tilts (18-21-2).

At home, the Lakers go over the over/under 48.8% of the time (20 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 51.2% of games (21 of 41).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-1). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 25 of 41 times at home (61%), and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves averages 20.2 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists.

Luka Doncic averages 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 0.8 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 triples (second in NBA).

Per game, Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 12 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

