Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Los Angeles Lakers (40-25) are 4-point favorites as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (31-36) on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The over/under is 229.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 229.5 -172 +144

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (67.6%)

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 36-27-2 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 67 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 31 times out of 67 chances this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 67 opportunities (52.2%).

At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-16-2).

The Lakers have gone over the total in 14 of 32 home games (43.8%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 17 of 33 matchups (51.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.344, 11-20-1 record) than away (.429, 15-20-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (40.6%, 13 of 32) compared to on the road (62.9%, 22 of 35).

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic averages 27.4 points, 8.4 boards and 7.7 assists.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.6 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaxson Hayes averages 6.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 71.4% from the field.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gives the Suns 25.8 points, 4.1 boards and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns are getting 26.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Per game, Tyus Jones gives the Suns 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 5.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Bradley Beal provides the Suns 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

