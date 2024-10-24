Lakers vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 229.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 -110 -110 229 -108 -112 -146 +124

Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (51.8%)

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers went 38-43-1 ATS last season.

The Suns had an ATS record of 6-10 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last season.

A total of 47 Lakers games last season hit the over.

In 82 Suns games last season, 37 of them hit the over.

Los Angeles covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games last season. LA covered 20 times in 42 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 18 times in 40 opportunities on the road.

Last year, Phoenix was 16-24-1 at home against the spread (.390 winning percentage). Away, it was 19-21-1 ATS (.463).

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Anthony Davis put up points, 12.6 boards and 3.5 assists last season. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

LeBron James posted 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He drained 54.0% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell posted 18.0 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists. He also sank 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game (ninth in NBA).

Austin Reaves collected 15.9 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists. He drained 48.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Rui Hachimura's stats last season included 13.6 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He sank 53.8% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Devin Booker's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jusuf Nurkic put up 10.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones posted 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Grayson Allen put up 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.