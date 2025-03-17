Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSW

The Los Angeles Lakers (41-25) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (28-38) on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 230.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -9.5 230 -405 +320

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (66.3%)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-27-2).

The Spurs are 29-37-0 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 31 times this season.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under 56.1% of the time this year (37 of 66 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (22-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-16-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Lakers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 14 times in 33 opportunities this season (42.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 33 opportunities (51.5%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (16-18-0) than on the road (13-19-0) this season.

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 55.9% of the time at home (19 of 34), and 56.2% of the time on the road (18 of 32).

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Luka Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 boards and 7.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.5 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gives the Spurs 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.6 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Spurs receive 13.7 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists.

The Spurs are getting 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

