Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-55) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) after losing three straight road games. The Lakers are double-digit favorites by 14 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 4, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -14 220.5 -901 +610

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (77.4%)

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 41-32-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 32-42-2 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times out of 76 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 76 opportunities (53.9%).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread at home (25-13-0) than it does in road games (16-19-2).

The Lakers have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 38 home matchups (44.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 37 games (54.1%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (20-16-2) than on the road (12-26-0) this year.

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (19 of 38), and 57.9% of the time away (22 of 38).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.4 assists and 8.1 boards.

Austin Reaves is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 boards.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.9 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans get 9.8 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jordan Hawkins.

The Pelicans are receiving 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

The Pelicans receive 8.7 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

