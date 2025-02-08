Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Lakers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage:

The Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (29-21) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on Indiana Pacers. The over/under is 231.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 231.5 -112 -104

Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (54.9%)

Lakers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 26-21-2 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 50 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times out of 50 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have gone over the point total 56% of the time (28 out of 50 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (14-9-0) than it has in road affairs (12-12-2).

When it comes to over/unders, the Lakers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 23 opportunities this season (47.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 26 opportunities (50%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (10-11-1). Away, it is .500 (14-13-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 22) than away (13 of 28) this season.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves averages 18.5 points, 4.3 boards and 6.1 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mark Williams averages 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Pacers receive 20.7 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 5.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Pacers receive 9.8 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.6 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 9.9 points, 4 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Obi Toppin.

