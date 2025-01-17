Lakers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 17

Lakers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and YES

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-17) are heavy, 12-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets (14-27) on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 219 points.

Lakers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -12 219 -699 +500

Lakers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (69.6%)

Lakers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 19-18-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 19-20-2 this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 18 times out of 41 chances.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.2% of the time (21 out of 41 games with a set point total).

At home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (11-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-10-1).

The Lakers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (52.6%) than games on the road (42.1%).

This year, Brooklyn is 4-12-1 at home against the spread (.235 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-8-1 ATS (.625).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 47.1% of the time at home (eight of 17), and 54.2% of the time on the road (13 of 24).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 25.8 points, 11.9 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 52.3% from the field.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 7.5 boards and 8.8 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves averages 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 boards and 3 assists for the Nets.

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is making 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 5.3 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He is draining 55% of his shots from the field.

The Nets receive 9.2 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

