Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX

The Los Angeles Lakers (34-21) will look to LeBron James (14th in the league scoring 24.7 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Kyrie Irving (14th in the NBA with 24.7 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (31-27) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 8-point home favorites in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, truTV, and MAX. The point total is 227.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -8 227.5 -280 +230

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (57.9%)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 30 times over 55 games with a set spread.

In the Mavericks' 58 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 58 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 30 times in 58 opportunities (51.7%).

In home games, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (16-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-13-2).

The Lakers have hit the over on the over/under in 13 of 26 home games (50%), compared to 14 of 29 road games (48.3%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .586 (17-11-1). Away, it is .448 (13-15-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.4%, 12 of 29) than on the road (62.1%, 18 of 29).

Lakers Leaders

James is averaging 24.7 points, 8.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Austin Reaves is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luka Doncic is averaging 26.7 points, 7.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura averages 13.4 points, 5.3 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9 points, 0.8 assists and 3 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Irving's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Mavericks are receiving 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists per game. He is making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

The Mavericks get 10.2 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 11.3 points, 4 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.