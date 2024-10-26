Lakers vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-0) host the Sacramento Kings (0-1) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 233.5.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2.5 -112 -108 233.5 -110 -110 -144 +122

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (51.5%)

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Lakers went 38-43-1 ATS last season.

The Kings had an ATS record of 12-8 as underdogs of 2.5 points or more last year.

Last season, 47 Lakers games went over the point total.

Last year, 37 of the Kings' 82 games hit the over.

Los Angeles owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-22-0) than it did in away games (18-21-1) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Sacramento had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.585, 24-17-0).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers last season were 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also drained 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, LeBron James collected 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 8.3 assists. He also delivered 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell posted 18.0 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game (ninth in league).

Austin Reaves put up 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He sank 48.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Rui Hachimura's numbers last season were 13.6 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He drained 53.8% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers last season were 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 59.4% from the floor (ninth in league).

De'Aaron Fox averaged 26.6 points last season, plus 5.6 assists and 4.6 boards.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the floor.

Keegan Murray averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Malik Monk put up 15.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

