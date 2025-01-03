Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Lakers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-14) are favored by 4 points against the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Lakers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 231.5 -176 +148

Lakers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (52.5%)

Lakers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 16 times this season (16-16-0).

Against the spread, the Hawks are 15-19-0 this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 15 times out of 34 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 34 opportunities (67.6%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than it has in road games (8-9-0).

The Lakers have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 15 home matchups (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 17 games (41.2%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-10-0). On the road, it is .471 (8-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more frequently at home (13 of 17, 76.5%) than on the road (10 of 17, 58.8%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 11.6 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocked shots (third in NBA).

LeBron James is averaging 23.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.7 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.3 points for the Hawks, plus 3.6 boards and 12 assists.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He is draining 50.9% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Dyson Daniels gets the Hawks 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 3.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Clint Capela gives the Hawks 9.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, De'Andre Hunter provides the Hawks 20.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

