Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-8) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 227.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 227.5 -162 +136

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (52.6%)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 19-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 25 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 25 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 25 opportunities (44%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in home games (11-4-0) than it has in road tilts (8-2-1).

In home games, the Grizzlies go over the over/under 60% of the time (nine of 15 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 72.7% of games (eight of 11).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .357 (5-9-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, five of 11) compared to on the road (42.9%, six of 14).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 boards.

Santi Aldama averages 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 4.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lakers.

The Lakers receive 23 points per game from LeBron James, plus 8 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Lakers receive 12.6 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.7 boards and 5 assists.

Rui Hachimura averages 12.5 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.