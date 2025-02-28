Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Lakers (35-21) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-26) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena as only 1-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC. The over/under for the matchup is 220.5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1 220.5 -118 +100

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (53.3%)

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 30-24-2 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 58 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 27 times out of 58 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 43.1% of the time (25 out of 58 games with a set point total).

The Lakers own a better record against the spread at home (16-11-0) than they do in away games (14-13-2).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 13 of 27 home matchups (48.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 29 games (48.3%).

The Clippers have been better against the spread at home (20-9-0) than on the road (11-17-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 13 of 29 times at home (44.8%), and 12 of 29 on the road (41.4%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves averages 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.3 boards.

Dalton Knecht averages 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also making 61.3% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).

The Clippers get 24.2 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Clippers receive 10.4 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

