Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-18) host the Boston Celtics (30-13) after winning three home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 6 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Lakers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6 220.5 -250 +205

Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (60.6%)

Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 18 times this season (18-24-1).

In the Lakers' 41 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 18 times out of 41 chances.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 23 games when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 20 games on the road.

In home games, the Celtics go over the total 56.5% of the time (13 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 25% of away games (five of 20 contests).

This year, Los Angeles is 12-9-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-11-1 ATS (.400).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (10 times out of 21) than on the road (nine of 20) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 assists and 9.3 boards.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points, 4.8 assists and 6 boards.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16 points, 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.6 boards.

Luke Kornet is averaging 5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 52.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers get 23.7 points per game from LeBron James, plus 7.5 boards and 9 assists.

The Lakers are getting 18.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gets the Lakers 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Lakers get 9.1 points per game from Dalton Knecht, plus 3.2 boards and 1 assists.

