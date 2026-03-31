Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FDSOH and SportsNet LA

The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) are just 2-point underdogs as they look to continue a five-game road win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (49-26) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -2 237.5 -126 +108

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (51.8%)

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Lakers have gone 41-33-1 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 30-43-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 38 times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 75 opportunities (48%).

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread at home (21-15-1) than it does on the road (20-18-0).

The Lakers have gone over the over/under in 21 of 37 home games (56.8%), compared to 17 of 38 road games (44.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.395, 15-22-1 record) than on the road (.405, 15-21-1).

Cavaliers games have finished above the over/under less often at home (15 times out of 38) than on the road (21 of 37) this season.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 20.9 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.7 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.3 points, 0.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 boards.

Marcus Smart averages 9.5 points, 2.8 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (fifth in league).

Per game, James Harden gives the Cavaliers 23.8 points, 5 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 64% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 10.9 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists.

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