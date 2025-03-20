Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Lakers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

The Los Angeles Lakers (42-25) host the Milwaukee Bucks (38-30) after winning eight straight home games. The Bucks are favored by only 3 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Lakers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3 224.5 -156 +132

Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (52.2%)

Lakers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 31-36-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 38-27-2 this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times out of 67 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 32 of 67 opportunities (47.8%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 36 home games, and 11 times in 32 road games.

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (52.8%) than games on the road (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.676, 23-11-0 record) than away (.455, 15-16-2).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (15 times out of 34) than on the road (17 of 33) this season.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.2 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Damian Lillard averages 24.9 points, 4.7 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Brook Lopez averages 12.6 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 29% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 19.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Lakers get 27.4 points per game from Luka Doncic, plus 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

The Lakers are receiving 9.5 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 8.4 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Jaxson Hayes' numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 71.6% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.