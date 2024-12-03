Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Running back Kyren Williams faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked run defense in the NFL (121.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Los Angeles Rams play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Williams vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.55

76.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.85

10.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 173.1 fantasy points in 2024 (14.4 per game), Williams is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 26th overall.

Over his last three games, Williams has amassed 37.1 fantasy points (12.4 per game) as he's run for 262 yards and scored two touchdowns on 46 attempts.

Williams has put up 52.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 393 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 83 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 55 yards on seven grabs (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he posted 29.6 fantasy points (24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Kyren Williams delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (6.2 points) in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 62 yards on 15 carries with five catches for 20 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bills this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bills this season.

