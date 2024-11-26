Kyren Williams Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams will take on the 25th-ranked rushing defense of the New Orleans Saints (134.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Williams vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.58

88.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.93

0.93 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.26

11.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (26th overall), tallying 155.8 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 26.0 total fantasy points (8.7 per game), running the ball 46 times for 220 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 20 yards on five receptions (six targets).

Williams has put up 53.1 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during his last five games, running for 386 yards and scoring one touchdown on 91 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 65 yards on 11 grabs (16 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, as he put up 29.6 fantasy points by catching two passes (on two targets) for 27 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyren Williams delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (6.2 points) in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 62 yards on 15 carries with five catches for 20 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

New Orleans has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Saints have allowed a TD catch by eight players this season.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.