Kyren Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams was sixth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 238.1. Going into 2025, he is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 238.1 23 6 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 161.8 54 12

Kyren Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Williams posted a season-high 29.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Lions 11.4 18 50 1 3 3 0 54 Week 2 @Cardinals 11.2 12 25 1 5 4 0 52 Week 3 49ers 29.6 24 89 2 2 2 1 116 Week 4 @Bears 16.4 19 94 1 4 4 0 104 Week 5 Packers 14.5 22 102 1 1 1 0 105 Week 7 Raiders 19.6 21 76 2 - 0 0 76 Week 8 Vikings 17.6 23 97 0 7 5 1 116 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Williams' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kyren Williams 316 1,299 14 65 4.1 Blake Corum 58 207 0 8 3.6 Ronnie Rivers 22 99 0 3 4.5 Puka Nacua 11 46 1 4 4.2

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.