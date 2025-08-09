Kyren Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams was sixth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 238.1. Going into 2025, he is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|238.1
|23
|6
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|161.8
|54
|12
Kyren Williams 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Williams posted a season-high 29.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Lions
|11.4
|18
|50
|1
|3
|3
|0
|54
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|11.2
|12
|25
|1
|5
|4
|0
|52
|Week 3
|49ers
|29.6
|24
|89
|2
|2
|2
|1
|116
|Week 4
|@Bears
|16.4
|19
|94
|1
|4
|4
|0
|104
|Week 5
|Packers
|14.5
|22
|102
|1
|1
|1
|0
|105
|Week 7
|Raiders
|19.6
|21
|76
|2
|-
|0
|0
|76
|Week 8
|Vikings
|17.6
|23
|97
|0
|7
|5
|1
|116
Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers
The Rams, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Williams' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kyren Williams
|316
|1,299
|14
|65
|4.1
|Blake Corum
|58
|207
|0
|8
|3.6
|Ronnie Rivers
|22
|99
|0
|3
|4.5
|Puka Nacua
|11
|46
|1
|4
|4.2
