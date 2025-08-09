FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kyren Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams was sixth among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 238.1. Going into 2025, he is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Kyren Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points238.1236
2025 Projected Fantasy Points161.85412

Kyren Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Williams posted a season-high 29.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 24 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Lions11.41850133054
Week 2@Cardinals11.21225154052
Week 349ers29.624892221116
Week 4@Bears16.419941440104
Week 5Packers14.5221021110105
Week 7Raiders19.621762-0076
Week 8Vikings17.623970751116

Kyren Williams vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams, who ranked 20th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Williams' 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kyren Williams3161,29914654.1
Blake Corum58207083.6
Ronnie Rivers2299034.5
Puka Nacua1146144.2

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

