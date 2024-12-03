Kyler Murray Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Seattle Seahawks and their 12th-ranked pass defense (210.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Murray worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Murray this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Murray vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 212.71

212.71 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.01

32.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray Fantasy Performance

With 205.0 fantasy points in 2024 (17.1 per game), Murray is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position and 11th among all players.

Through his last three games, Murray has connected on 77-of-106 passes for 811 yards, with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 54.2 total fantasy points (18.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 78 rushing yards on 12 attempts with two TDs.

Murray has accumulated 1,272 passing yards (116-of-162) with four TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 81.2 fantasy points (16.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 103 yards rushing on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

The highlight of Murray's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he tallied 28.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-24 (91.7%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.8 points) in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, passing for 154 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyler Murray? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.