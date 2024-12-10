Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts will match up with the 15th-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (217.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.

Considering Pitts for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Pitts vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.69

33.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Pitts is currently the 14th-ranked player in fantasy (171st overall), with 68.8 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games Pitts has been targeted 11 times, with two receptions for 23 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 2.3 fantasy points (0.8 per game) during that stretch.

Pitts has been targeted 18 times, with seven receptions for 89 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 8.9 fantasy points (1.8 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pitts' fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he tallied 21.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this season.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

