Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will take on the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (243.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Pitts, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pitts vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.35

36.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 67.4 fantasy points in 2024 (5.6 per game), Pitts is the 13th-ranked player at the TE position and 166th among all players.

In his last three games, Pitts has ammassed 64 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on five catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 6.4 (2.1 per game) during that period.

Pitts has produced 28.6 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 17 targets into 10 catches for 166 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Pitts' fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, when he tallied 21.1 fantasy points with four receptions (on five targets) for 91 yards and two TDs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of seven players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Minnesota this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.