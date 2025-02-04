Kraken vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Seattle Kraken facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Kraken vs Red Wings Game Info

Seattle Kraken (23-28-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (27-21-5)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-120) Red Wings (+100) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (50.7%)

Kraken vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Kraken are +210 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -265.

Kraken vs Red Wings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Red Wings game on February 4, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Kraken vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -120 favorite at home.

