Kraken vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Seattle Kraken facing the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kraken vs Red Wings Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (23-28-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (27-21-5)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-120)
|Red Wings (+100)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (50.7%)
Kraken vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Kraken are +210 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -265.
Kraken vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kraken-Red Wings game on February 4, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Kraken vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -120 favorite at home.