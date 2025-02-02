FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kraken vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Flames Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (23-27-3) vs. Calgary Flames (25-19-7)
  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-152)Flames (+126)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (68.2%)

Kraken vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +164 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -205.

Kraken vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kraken versus Flames game on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Kraken vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Kraken vs Flames moneyline has Seattle as a -152 favorite, while Calgary is a +126 underdog on the road.

