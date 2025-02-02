Kraken vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Kraken vs Flames Game Info

Seattle Kraken (23-27-3) vs. Calgary Flames (25-19-7)

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-152) Flames (+126) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (68.2%)

Kraken vs Flames Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +164 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -205.

Kraken vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for the Kraken versus Flames game on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Kraken vs Flames Moneyline

The Kraken vs Flames moneyline has Seattle as a -152 favorite, while Calgary is a +126 underdog on the road.

