Kraken vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads playing on Sunday, versus the Calgary Flames.
Kraken vs Flames Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (23-27-3) vs. Calgary Flames (25-19-7)
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-152)
|Flames (+126)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (68.2%)
Kraken vs Flames Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are +164 to cover the spread, with the Flames being -205.
Kraken vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kraken versus Flames game on February 2 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Kraken vs Flames Moneyline
- The Kraken vs Flames moneyline has Seattle as a -152 favorite, while Calgary is a +126 underdog on the road.