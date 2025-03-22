Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and MNMT2

The Washington Wizards (15-54) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (43-26) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs on MSG and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -15.5 222.5 -1205 +750

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (89.7%)

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 31 times over 69 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have 29 wins against the spread in 69 games this year.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 37 times this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 52.2% of the time this year (36 of 69 games with a set point total).

At home, New York sports a better record against the spread (15-17-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-20-0).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the over/under 57.6% of the time (19 of 33 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (18 of 36 contests).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .441 (15-19-0). On the road, it is .400 (14-20-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 55.9% of the time at home (19 of 34), and 48.6% of the time on the road (17 of 35).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.9 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 14 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Miles McBride's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 2.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 12.8 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in league).

The Wizards are getting 9.1 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

The Wizards receive 8.7 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

