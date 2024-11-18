Knicks vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (2-10) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around an eight-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (7-6) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -13.5 230.5 -952 +640

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (83.6%)

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread five times over 13 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 3-9-0 this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 12 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-4-0) than it has at home (2-3-1).

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than road games (71.4%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (2-4-0) than at home (1-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over less often at home (three of six, 50%) than on the road (four of six, 66.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 3 assists.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 3.1 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 9.1 boards.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 22.2 points, 2.2 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per game.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gets the Wizards 14.8 points, 5.8 boards and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 9.9 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Bub Carrington averages 9.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.3 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

