Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Knicks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 31.3 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6) visit Jalen Brunson (12th, 25 PPG) and the New York Knicks (25-13) on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK. The Thunder are 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 225 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2.5 225 -146 +124

Knicks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (57.7%)

Knicks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 24 times this season (24-12-0).

The Knicks are 19-18-1 against the spread this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 38 chances this season.

Knicks games this season have hit the over 21 times in 38 opportunities (55.3%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 19 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 17 opportunities on the road.

The Thunder have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in nine of 19 home matchups (47.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in seven of 17 games (41.2%).

New York has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-1) than on the road (10-11-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Knicks games have finished over less often at home (nine of 17, 52.9%) than on the road (12 of 21, 57.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 20.7 points, 5.8 boards and 5.3 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.2 points, 12.1 boards and 4.2 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace averages 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 31.8% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 25.3 points, 14 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is also sinking 55.2% of his shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Brunson gives the Knicks 25 points, 3 boards and 7.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Hart averages 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is making 56.6% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 18.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.2 assists. He is making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

