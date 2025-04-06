Knicks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Knicks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (35-42) visit the New York Knicks (49-28) after losing six road games in a row. The Knicks are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 227.5 -350 +285

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (68.2%)

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 37 times over 77 games with a set spread.

In the Suns' 77 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 41 times.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 77 opportunities (53.2%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 38 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 39 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Knicks eclipse the over/under 57.9% of the time (22 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 48.7% of road games (19 of 39 contests).

This year, Phoenix is 13-23-2 at home against the spread (.342 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-24-0 ATS (.385).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have gone over 17 of 38 times at home (44.7%), and 24 of 39 on the road (61.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 assists and 9.5 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 25.7 points, 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 10.4 points, 2.4 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Bradley Beal averages 17 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is making 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 59.1% of his shots from the field.

