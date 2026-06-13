Knicks vs Spurs Predictions NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Who Goes Over Their Point Total?

Brunson, Anunoby, Wembanyama, Castle and KAT — every key points prop for tonight's NBA Finals elimination game, fully analyzed with series trends, projections and expert picks.

After completing the largest comeback in Finals history — down 29 in Game 4, winning 107-106 on OG Anunoby's tip-in — the Knicks head to San Antonio one win from their first title since 1973. The points prop market is where the value hides tonight: four specific lines deserve action, three Overs and one that demands scrutiny. Here is the complete player-by-player breakdown.

📊 Series Scoring — Games 1-4

Player G1 G2 G3 G4 Avg G5 Line Brunson 🗽 22 29 32 36 29.8 O/U 26.5 Anunoby 🗽 17 17 28 33 23.8 O/U 19.5 KAT 🗽 21 22 18 14* 18.8 O/U 17.5 Wemby 🤠 26 29 32 24 27.8 O/U 27.5 Castle 🤠 18 14 17 13* 15.5 O/U 15.5

*KAT and Castle limited by early foul trouble in Game 4. All odds FanDuel — subject to change.

⭐ Brunson Over 26.5 (-106) — PLAY IT

Jalen Brunson Knicks PG · Finals MVP -120 · 40% usage Over 26.5 -106 📈 29.8 series avg — line BELOW avg 30+ in 3 of 4 Finals games NBC Sports top Knicks prop Bleacher Report: "prolific outing" Game-by-game scoring 22 G1 29 G2 32 G3 36 G4 ? G5 ← 26.5 LINE (below his 29.8 avg) Brunson has been the Knicks' playoff hero with a full team effort. His scoring trend moved 22 → 29 → 32 → 36 through the four Finals games. His 29.8 series average is clearly above the 26.5 line — this is a below-mean bet at near-even money. Bleacher Report backs "another prolific offensive outing" for Brunson in Game 5. The caution: SportsLine projects 24.8 points for Brunson, noting his shooting struggles in San Antonio in Games 1 and 2. SI also backs a complementary line: Brunson 3+ threes at +121, noting "he took 17 3-pointers in the two games in San Antonio." But the line is set below his series average — that structural advantage makes -106 worth the bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Over 26.5 Pts (-106)

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🎯 Anunoby Over 19.5 (+116) — PLAY IT

OG Anunoby Knicks SF · Finals MVP +250 · 58% FG series Over 19.5 +116 🔥 28 + 33 pts last 2 games 23.8 series avg — line BELOW avg NBC Sports top Knicks prop pick Bettorsinsider confirmed +116 G1+G2 (SA) 17 avg / game → G3+G4 (NYK) 30.5 avg / game NBC Sports/RotoWorld specifically surfaces Anunoby Over 19.5 as the top Knicks prop: "the Game 4 hero has blown past this number in each of the last 2 games / missed cashing by 2 points in each of the first 2 games." His split between SA (17/17) and MSG (28/33) is striking — but he now heads back to SA with his confidence at an all-time high after the game-winning tip-in. The 19.5 line sits below his 23.8 series average. At +116, this is near-even money for the hottest player in the Finals.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Over 19.5 Pts (+116)

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💡 Castle Over 15.5 — PLAY IT

Stephon Castle Spurs SG · 2nd-leading scorer · 85% FT series Over 15.5 ~-115 CBS Sports Hartstein top prop pick 16-6 to Over in 2026 playoffs G4 limited by fouls (26 min only) Elim. game = 30+ minutes tonight CBS Sports' Larry Hartstein's specific recommendation: "Castle played just 26 minutes in the Spurs' heartbreaking Game 4 loss due to foul trouble. He got in foul trouble and shot 2 of 7 from the field. However, he made all eight of his foul shots and is shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line in this series. With San Antonio's season on the line Saturday, look for the team's second-leading scorer to play 30-plus minutes and score at least 16 points. He's 16-6 to this Over in the playoffs." The G4 result is a foul-trouble anomaly — his scoring baseline of 14-18 in full-minutes games makes this a strong play.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Castle Over 15.5 Points — Game 5

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⚖️ Wembanyama Over 27.5 — Nuanced

Victor Wembanyama Spurs C · 27.8 pts series avg · G5 line 27.5 Over 27.5 ~-130 ✅ Case For SportsLine projects 29 pts for Wemby in Game 5. Bleacher Report: "both should have big games." Home elimination game, 27.8 avg — line at his mean. Vowed "everybody knows" Spurs will come back. ❌ Case Against G4: only 24 pts, 2-9 in 4th quarter, missed clutch FTs. Covers flagged fatigue — "first playoff run." At -130 juice you're paying for uncertainty. Prefer Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) instead. 🔮 Verdict Skip the points line at -130. If you want Wemby props tonight, his Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) is cleaner value — backed by Bettorsinsider, structural support from his 12-reb G1 and 13-reb G4, and better pricing than the points market.

📈 KAT Towns Over 17.5 — Bounce-Back Watch

Covers' NBA expert expects a major bounce-back from KAT: "Early foul trouble completely disrupted Karl-Anthony Towns' offensive rhythm in Game 4, forcing him to the bench early. Our NBA expert expects a major bounce-back performance from KAT this Saturday, making him a prime candidate to exploit his current player prop lines." Before G4's foul trouble he scored 21, 22, and 18 across Games 1-3 — all over 17.5. The 14-pt G4 result was caused purely by playing under 26 minutes, not form. In a championship closeout game, he plays full minutes. The bounce-back case is strong; verify the line before wagering.

✅ Points Props Quick Card

⭐ Brunson Over 26.5 — OVER -106 29.8 avg — line BELOW average. NBC Sports top pick. Scoring trend: 22→29→32→36. 3 of 4 games above this line. Near-even money at -106. 🎯 Anunoby Over 19.5 — OVER +116 23.8 avg — line BELOW average. NBC Sports + Bettorsinsider backed. 28 + 33 in last 2 games. Best value prop on the board — +116 for the hottest Knicks player. 💡 Castle Over 15.5 — OVER ~-115 CBS Sports Hartstein top pick. 16-6 to Over in playoffs. G4 was foul-trouble anomaly, not form. Elimination game = full minutes = 30+ pts projection. 📈 KAT Over 17.5 — Watch ~-120 21/22/18 pts in Games 1-3. G4 anomaly from foul trouble (26 min). Covers projects 21+ bounce-back. Verify line before wagering. ⚠️ Wemby Over 27.5 — SKIP -130 Bad juice (-130) at his average. G4 fatigue is real. Play Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) instead — cleaner value, better price.

FanDuel Sportsbook — NBA Finals Bet All Tonight's Points Props Brunson · Anunoby · Castle · KAT · Wemby

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FAQ: Points Props — Knicks vs Spurs Game 5

Which points prop is the best bet tonight? OG Anunoby Over 19.5 (+116) is the best value — near-even money for the hottest player in the Finals whose series average of 23.8 sits above the line. NBC Sports/RotoWorld named it the top Knicks prop and Bettorsinsider confirmed +116. He cleared by 8 and 13 in his last two games. Brunson Over 26.5 (-106) is the most reliable given his 29.8 series average.

Why is Castle Over 15.5 a strong Spurs points prop? CBS Sports' Larry Hartstein backed it specifically: Castle is 16-6 to the Over in the 2026 playoffs, was limited to just 26 minutes in Game 4 by foul trouble, and with San Antonio's season on the line will "play 30-plus minutes and score at least 16 points." His G4 13-point total was a foul anomaly — his baseline of 14-18 points in full-minutes games makes this a reliable play.

Should I bet Wembanyama Over 27.5 tonight? Skip it. The line is set right at his 27.8 series average but the -130 juice makes the risk/reward poor given his G4 fatigue (2-9 in 4th quarter, missed clutch free throws). Instead, his Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) is the cleaner Wemby prop tonight — backed by Bettorsinsider with support from his 12-reb G1 and 13-reb G4 at the same venues.

What did the key players score in Game 4? Brunson led all scorers with 36 points (12-25 FG, 7 AST) in the historic comeback. Anunoby scored 33 points on 10-15 shooting including 7-of-9 from three — his game-winning tip with 1.2 seconds left made it 107-106. Wembanyama led SA with 24 points (9-25 FG) and 13 rebounds. Castle had 13 points in just 26 minutes due to foul trouble. KAT Towns had 14 points in under 26 minutes for the same reason.