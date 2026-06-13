Knicks vs Spurs Predictions NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Who Goes Over Their Point Total?

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● TONIGHT — 8:30 PM ET · FROST BANK CENTER, SAN ANTONIO
2026 NBA Finals · Game 5 · Knicks Lead 3-1 · FanDuel
Knicks vs Spurs: Who Goes Over Their Point Total in Game 5?
Brunson, Anunoby, Wembanyama, Castle and KAT — every key points prop for tonight's NBA Finals elimination game, fully analyzed with series trends, projections and expert picks.
Saturday, June 13, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel · ABC · ESPN App
After completing the largest comeback in Finals history — down 29 in Game 4, winning 107-106 on OG Anunoby's tip-in — the Knicks head to San Antonio one win from their first title since 1973. The points prop market is where the value hides tonight: four specific lines deserve action, three Overs and one that demands scrutiny. Here is the complete player-by-player breakdown.
📊 Series Scoring — Games 1-4
|Player
|G1
|G2
|G3
|G4
|Avg
|G5 Line
|Brunson 🗽
|22
|29
|32
|36
|29.8
|O/U 26.5
|Anunoby 🗽
|17
|17
|28
|33
|23.8
|O/U 19.5
|KAT 🗽
|21
|22
|18
|14*
|18.8
|O/U 17.5
|Wemby 🤠
|26
|29
|32
|24
|27.8
|O/U 27.5
|Castle 🤠
|18
|14
|17
|13*
|15.5
|O/U 15.5
*KAT and Castle limited by early foul trouble in Game 4. All odds FanDuel — subject to change.
⭐ Brunson Over 26.5 (-106) — PLAY IT
Jalen Brunson
Knicks PG · Finals MVP -120 · 40% usage
📈 29.8 series avg — line BELOW avg
30+ in 3 of 4 Finals games
NBC Sports top Knicks prop
Bleacher Report: "prolific outing"
Game-by-game scoring
← 26.5 LINE (below his 29.8 avg)
Brunson has been the Knicks' playoff hero with a full team effort. His scoring trend moved 22 → 29 → 32 → 36 through the four Finals games. His 29.8 series average is clearly above the 26.5 line — this is a below-mean bet at near-even money. Bleacher Report backs "another prolific offensive outing" for Brunson in Game 5.
The caution: SportsLine projects 24.8 points for Brunson, noting his shooting struggles in San Antonio in Games 1 and 2. SI also backs a complementary line: Brunson 3+ threes at +121, noting "he took 17 3-pointers in the two games in San Antonio." But the line is set below his series average — that structural advantage makes -106 worth the bet.
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Bet Brunson Over 26.5 Pts (-106)
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🎯 Anunoby Over 19.5 (+116) — PLAY IT
OG Anunoby
Knicks SF · Finals MVP +250 · 58% FG series
🔥 28 + 33 pts last 2 games
23.8 series avg — line BELOW avg
NBC Sports top Knicks prop pick
Bettorsinsider confirmed +116
→
G3+G4 (NYK)
30.5
avg / game
NBC Sports/RotoWorld specifically surfaces Anunoby Over 19.5 as the top Knicks prop: "the Game 4 hero has blown past this number in each of the last 2 games / missed cashing by 2 points in each of the first 2 games." His split between SA (17/17) and MSG (28/33) is striking — but he now heads back to SA with his confidence at an all-time high after the game-winning tip-in. The 19.5 line sits below his 23.8 series average. At +116, this is near-even money for the hottest player in the Finals.
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Bet OG Anunoby Over 19.5 Pts (+116)
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💡 Castle Over 15.5 — PLAY IT
Stephon Castle
Spurs SG · 2nd-leading scorer · 85% FT series
CBS Sports Hartstein top prop pick
16-6 to Over in 2026 playoffs
G4 limited by fouls (26 min only)
Elim. game = 30+ minutes tonight
CBS Sports' Larry Hartstein's specific recommendation: "Castle played just 26 minutes in the Spurs' heartbreaking Game 4 loss due to foul trouble. He got in foul trouble and shot 2 of 7 from the field. However, he made all eight of his foul shots and is shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line in this series. With San Antonio's season on the line Saturday, look for the team's second-leading scorer to play 30-plus minutes and score at least 16 points. He's 16-6 to this Over in the playoffs." The G4 result is a foul-trouble anomaly — his scoring baseline of 14-18 in full-minutes games makes this a strong play.
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Bet Castle Over 15.5 Points — Game 5
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⚖️ Wembanyama Over 27.5 — Nuanced
Victor Wembanyama
Spurs C · 27.8 pts series avg · G5 line 27.5
✅ Case For
SportsLine projects 29 pts for Wemby in Game 5. Bleacher Report: "both should have big games." Home elimination game, 27.8 avg — line at his mean. Vowed "everybody knows" Spurs will come back.
❌ Case Against
G4: only 24 pts, 2-9 in 4th quarter, missed clutch FTs. Covers flagged fatigue — "first playoff run." At -130 juice you're paying for uncertainty. Prefer Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) instead.
🔮 Verdict
Skip the points line at -130. If you want Wemby props tonight, his Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) is cleaner value — backed by Bettorsinsider, structural support from his 12-reb G1 and 13-reb G4, and better pricing than the points market.
📈 KAT Towns Over 17.5 — Bounce-Back Watch
Covers' NBA expert expects a major bounce-back from KAT: "Early foul trouble completely disrupted Karl-Anthony Towns' offensive rhythm in Game 4, forcing him to the bench early. Our NBA expert expects a major bounce-back performance from KAT this Saturday, making him a prime candidate to exploit his current player prop lines." Before G4's foul trouble he scored 21, 22, and 18 across Games 1-3 — all over 17.5. The 14-pt G4 result was caused purely by playing under 26 minutes, not form. In a championship closeout game, he plays full minutes. The bounce-back case is strong; verify the line before wagering.
✅ Points Props Quick Card
⭐ Brunson Over 26.5 — OVER
-106
29.8 avg — line BELOW average. NBC Sports top pick. Scoring trend: 22→29→32→36. 3 of 4 games above this line. Near-even money at -106.
🎯 Anunoby Over 19.5 — OVER
+116
23.8 avg — line BELOW average. NBC Sports + Bettorsinsider backed. 28 + 33 in last 2 games. Best value prop on the board — +116 for the hottest Knicks player.
💡 Castle Over 15.5 — OVER
~-115
CBS Sports Hartstein top pick. 16-6 to Over in playoffs. G4 was foul-trouble anomaly, not form. Elimination game = full minutes = 30+ pts projection.
📈 KAT Over 17.5 — Watch
~-120
21/22/18 pts in Games 1-3. G4 anomaly from foul trouble (26 min). Covers projects 21+ bounce-back. Verify line before wagering.
⚠️ Wemby Over 27.5 — SKIP
-130
Bad juice (-130) at his average. G4 fatigue is real. Play Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) instead — cleaner value, better price.
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Bet All Tonight's Points Props
Brunson · Anunoby · Castle · KAT · Wemby
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: Points Props — Knicks vs Spurs Game 5
Which points prop is the best bet tonight?
OG Anunoby Over 19.5 (+116) is the best value — near-even money for the hottest player in the Finals whose series average of 23.8 sits above the line. NBC Sports/RotoWorld named it the top Knicks prop and Bettorsinsider confirmed +116. He cleared by 8 and 13 in his last two games. Brunson Over 26.5 (-106) is the most reliable given his 29.8 series average.
Why is Castle Over 15.5 a strong Spurs points prop?
CBS Sports' Larry Hartstein backed it specifically: Castle is 16-6 to the Over in the 2026 playoffs, was limited to just 26 minutes in Game 4 by foul trouble, and with San Antonio's season on the line will "play 30-plus minutes and score at least 16 points." His G4 13-point total was a foul anomaly — his baseline of 14-18 points in full-minutes games makes this a reliable play.
Should I bet Wembanyama Over 27.5 tonight?
Skip it. The line is set right at his 27.8 series average but the -130 juice makes the risk/reward poor given his G4 fatigue (2-9 in 4th quarter, missed clutch free throws). Instead, his Rebounds Over 11.5 (-106) is the cleaner Wemby prop tonight — backed by Bettorsinsider with support from his 12-reb G1 and 13-reb G4 at the same venues.
What did the key players score in Game 4?
Brunson led all scorers with 36 points (12-25 FG, 7 AST) in the historic comeback. Anunoby scored 33 points on 10-15 shooting including 7-of-9 from three — his game-winning tip with 1.2 seconds left made it 107-106. Wembanyama led SA with 24 points (9-25 FG) and 13 rebounds. Castle had 13 points in just 26 minutes due to foul trouble. KAT Towns had 14 points in under 26 minutes for the same reason.
What time and channel is Game 5?
Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, airing on ABC and the ESPN app. The Spurs are -198 favorites and -5.5 ATS; the Knicks are +164 (+5.5). Total is 216.5. The Knicks are -500 to win the championship — a win tonight clinches their first title since 1973.